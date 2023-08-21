Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United after two parties reach agreement

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to recommence his career away from the club. The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued. The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club have now confirmed the forward will be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up. The PA news agency understands the club are working with Greenwood’s family to find the right environment for him to continue his career, with discussions under way to find the correct solution.