Matt Damon reveals ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Dublin

Hollywood star Matt Damon has described living in Ireland as being in a “fairy tale”. The actor and his family are in lockdown in Dublin where he had been filming the movie The Last Duel with director Ridley Scott, before it was shut down in early March and travel restrictions were put in place worldwide. In an interview with local radio station Spin 1038, the Bourne Identity star also revealed that his eldest daughter, Alexia, was diagnosed with Covid-19 while at college in New York.