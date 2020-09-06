Matt Hancock 'concerned' with rise in Covid-19 cases
PA Media
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The rise in the number of cases that we have seen today is concerning. “The cases are predominantly among younger people but we have seen in other countries across the world and in Europe this sort of rise in the cases among younger people lead to a rise across the population as a whole, so it so important that people don’t allow this illness to infect their grandparents and to lead to the sort of problems that we saw earlier in the year.”