Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for entering I’m A Celebrity…

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Mr Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia. But Chief Whip Simon Hart said the situation was so serious he should have the right to sit as a Conservative suspended. “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” Mr Hart said.