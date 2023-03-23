“May 27, I’ll become world champion”, says Michael Conlan, ahead of his crucial IBF world title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast

Michael Conlan will have home advantage in his second attempt to claim a professional world title as it has been confirmed the SSE Arena will host his bid to dethrone IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27. Michael’s manager, Jamie Conlan said: “Easiest, this is the toughest fight to date, he poses the most problems that Michael has to answer.” Anthony Cacace and Padraig McCrory also fight on the same night, their opponents are still to be announced. BT Sport will provide live coverage on this side of the Atlantic with ESPN doing the honours on the other side of the pond and it ought to be a special night in the venue with tickets set to go on sale next Friday (March 31) at 11am from Ticketmaster.