Mayor of Belfast meets with business owners on improving image of city centre

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black who has met with business owners about improving the city centre's image. (Credit: Sinn Fein/PA)

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black has met with business leaders in the city centre to discuss boosting trade and helping to improve its image.

The discussion also involved talks on how to make the city centre “more attractive for families to live, work and shop in.”

The news comes as the city centre has faced backlash for safety concerns following rampant homelessness and drug use.

A tweet from Chris Love, board director at Chartered Institute of Public Relations, about a recent visit to the centre describing it as “quite a frightening experience” gained over 1,000 ‘likes’ earlier this week.

Speaking about her meeting, the Sinn Fein Councillor Black said in a statement: “This was a very useful and productive meeting with Retail NI and representatives of the business community.

“We have a shared goal of making Belfast city centre a better place to live, work and do business in. There is a real desire to work together to get the job done.

“I have agreed to do a walkabout with the businesses in the city centre. I want to hear their concerns at first hand, around cleanliness, about how best to support vulnerable people and make the city centre a family friendly space.”