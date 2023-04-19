Mediahuis Emerging Talent Programme

Do you have a passion for storytelling? Have you always wanted to be a journalist? Then check out the Mediahuis Emerging Talent (MET) programme.

We’re offering two-year contracts with Ireland’s largest print and digital media publishers, home to the Irish Independent, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Independent and Sunday World to name just a few.

Our MET programme is open to anyone looking to follow their passion for journalism, regardless of age, background or experience.

More information is available on our website www.mediahuis.ie/emergingtalent