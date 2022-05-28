Meghan lays roses at memorial for victims of Texas school shooting
Eleanor Cunningham
The Duchess of Sussex has laid flowers at a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in a school shooting in Texas. Meghan was on Thursday pictured placing a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at one of the crosses put up in honour of the victims near the site of the massacre. A spokesperson for the duchess said she took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support to a community in grief.