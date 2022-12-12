Meghan says she was ‘being fed to the wolves’ in Netflix series trailer

The Duchess of Sussex said she was “being fed to the wolves” in a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan. In the clip, Prince Harry can be heard saying: “I wonder what would’ve have happened to us had we not got out when we did.” Meghan then adds: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.” The Duke of Sussex also said: “I said: ‘We need to get out of here’.” A video of a blurred man, a plane flying and Harry doing a video on his phone calling it a “freedom flight” is then seen. Meghan also said: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”