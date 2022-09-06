Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visit

The Duchess of Sussex declared it was “very nice to be back in the UK” as she took centre stage in Manchester to tell young leaders “you are the future… you are the present”. Meghan delivered a keynote speech at the One Young World summit, making her first in-person address in Britain since quitting as a working royal amid the Megxit crisis more than two years ago. The former Suits star, who was dressed in a vivid red high-necked sleek trouser suit, smiled broadly and held hands with the Duke of Sussex as they made their way through the auditorium to huge cheers, as delegates held up their phones to film them.