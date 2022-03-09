Methody win Schools' Cup beating Royal School Armagh in tense final
Ben Tucker
An Amy Hunter goal has given Methody a record 20th outright win in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools' Cup with a 1-0 victory over Royal School Armagh in a tense final. Known primarily for her cricketing prowess, world record international century-scoring Hunter now has another day to remember in her sporting success-book as she converted a penalty corner variation after a neat one-two with Player of the Match Ella Armstrong.