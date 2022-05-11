Michael Gove uses silly voices during BBC interview

Boris Johnson’s assertion that ministers would be saying more “in the days to come” about the help they can give to people to cope with the cost-of-living crisis was “overinterpreted”, Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said. The Prime Minister made his comments in the Queen’s Speech debate in the Commons on Tuesday, prompting suggestions ministers were preparing an emergency budget. Michael Gove used silly voices in an interview with BBC Breakfast to mock the calls for an emergency budget, claiming the PM’s comments have been blown out of proportion.