Michael O'Neil entirely focused on Northern Ireland games

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill speaks ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Holland. O'Neill says his focus has always been on the Northern Ireland side, despite winning his first game in charge with Stoke last week. His Northern Ireland side need an improbable six points from games against Holland in Belfast on Saturday and Germany in Frankfurt in Tuesday to stand any chance of automatic qualification, but they are currently on course for a play-off place.