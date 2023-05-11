Michaela Strachan helps to launch a new campaign aimed at getting Brits to enjoy wildlife again

Commissioned by the UK’s leading salad brand, Florette, and Earthwatch Europe, the survey reveals that only a third of Brits are worried about wildlife decline in their area, however, TV presenter and nature advocate Michaela Strachan has partnered on a campaign aimed at getting Brits back outdoors and doing their bit to stem the decline. ‘Pollinator Picnic’ launches today (11th May) and encourages the nation to head into their gardens or local green spaces to have a picnic and spot some pollinators. Participants can download a free Pollinator Picnic pack with everything you need to get started including recipe ideas, bunting and posters. There’s also loads of information about the pollinators you might spot on your picnic and how you can do your bit to support these important insects. When it comes to endangered species, we automatically think of larger animals across the world at risk, like polar bears. But, according to wildlife ambassador, Michaela Strachan, saving the world’s wildlife starts on our own doorstep.