Michelle O’Neill in tears over threat to cancer patient’s treatment
PA Media
Mandatory credit: Northern Ireland Assembly Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has broken down in tears at the plight of a cancer patient told her treatment could be stopped due to pressure caused by Covid-19. Assembly member Jim Allister told the Sinn Fein vice-president one of his North Antrim constituents believed a chemotherapy course will be halted due to mounting strain on the NHS linked to the coronavirus.