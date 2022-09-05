Michelle O'Neill urges new PM to prioritise restoration of Stormont and NI Protocol as party leaders react to Tory leadership race

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting to the news Liz Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative Party leader and the UK’s next prime minister. Incoming prime minister Liz Truss has been urged to prioritise the restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland by Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill. However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson instead insisted Ms Truss should concentrate on resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and added there can be no return to power-sharing without “decisive action” on the post-Brexit arrangement.