Migrant crossings continue as Sunak urges people to have faith in his ‘stop the boats’ pledge

A group of people thought to be migrants were seen crossing the Channel in a small boat on Tuesday traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. On a visit to Norfolk on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants people to “have confidence” in his plan to curb Channel crossings, as the total so far this year approaches 20,000. Mr Sunak said the number of migrant arrivals was lower than last year and this showed his plan to “stop the boats” was working.