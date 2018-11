Ministers now standing up for academic jailed in UAE, wife says BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/ministers-now-standing-up-for-academic-jailed-in-uae-wife-says-37556608.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37556610.ece/7e167/AUTOCROP/h342/3212482-1542911300421237_10.jpg

Email

The wife of an academic jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on a spying allegation said she has won assurances that the Government is “now standing up for one of its citizens”, after meeting Jeremy Hunt.