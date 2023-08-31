Mitch McConnell appears to briefly freeze up again

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington. Mr McConnell, 81, was asked whether he would run for re-election in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds. Mr McConnell’s reaction was similar to the time when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol in late July.