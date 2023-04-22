Mobuoy: How Derry’s illegal monster dump is polluting the city’s water supply

The River Faughan has the highest protection possible in European law, but that counted for nothing as the authorities allowed a million tons of illegal waste – some of it toxic – to be buried right up to its banks.

Just a few hundred yards downstream, Londonderry’s drinking water is drawn from the river – yet after ten years, the waste is still in the ground, with little urgency about cleaning it up.

The Belfast Telegraph’s Sam McBride went into the dump site and found a trove of thousands of pages of documents which set out how the criminals responsible went about making astronomical wealth from the enterprise – yet the police and environmental authorities have shown no interest in securing that evidence.