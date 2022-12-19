Mother of ill toddler confronts Health Secretary over NHS working conditions

A mother of a three-year-old girl suffering from cystic fibrosis has rebuked Steve Barclay over NHS staff working conditions as he visited a London hospital. The Health Secretary was confronted by Sarah Pinnington-Auld when he met her and her daughter Lucy during a visit to King’s College University Hospital in Denmark Hill on Monday. During a conversation by Lucy’s hospital bed, Ms Pinnington-Auld could be heard telling Mr Barclay that staff are “absolutely amazing” but pressures on the NHS are affecting the care for their daughter, whose recent bronchoscopy had to be delayed due to a lack of beds.