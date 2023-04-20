Motorcyclist hospitalised after horrific Galway crash

A Motorcyclist has been hospitalised in Galway after an horrific crash in the city Dashcam footage of the incident obtained by the Sunday World shows the motorcyclist colliding with a car turning towards the entrance of the Wellpark Retail Park on the Dublin road. The motorcycle slams at speed into the turning car, which appeared to have initially been obscured in an oncoming traffic jam. The rider of the motorcycle is knock off his vehicle at force into the air and lands on the ground. “O…holy f***,” screams the shocked motorist whose dashcam footage captured the horror crash. The crash scene would be familiar to both locals and visitors as it’s located near the entrance to the G Hotel and the Eye Cinema. One person was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened around 5pm yesterday (Monday). It is not known as of yet how badly injured the motorcyclist is. "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Old Dublin Road, Galway city, yesterday afternoon 17th April 2023. A person was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment and enquiries are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson told Sundayworld.com