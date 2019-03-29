MPs reject May's Brexit deal: A breakdown of the votes
A look at who voted for and against Theresa May's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons.
A look at who voted for and against Theresa May's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons.
Nightlife
Nightlife
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
UK
Northern Ireland
Sunday Life
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
UK
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Joris Minne
Film and TV
Entertainment
Fashion and Beauty
News
Spirit of N. Ireland Awards
Northern Ireland
Archive
Opinion