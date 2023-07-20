Mum's despair as autistic son Aaron (6) still has no school to go to

Aaron Russell-Lytle is 6-years-old. he loves dinosaurs, playing on his scooter and going to school with his friends. He has autism. And as things stand, come September, he has no school to go to. His mum, Tami, is pregnant. She wants the best for Aaron. She breaks down in tears over her battle to find a place in a suitable school for her child. It’s a scenario being played out in over 200 homes across Northern Ireland as the Education Authority struggles to find suitable places, in the right environment, for children with special education needs.