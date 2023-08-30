Murder investigation launched after man (56) is stabbed at Co Londonderry home
A murder investigation has been launched after a 56-year-old man was stabbed at a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea on Tuesday. Police were called to the property shortly before 4.50pm following reports that a man had been stabbed. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.