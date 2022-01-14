Murder of young teacher has united Ireland in ‘solidarity and revulsion’

The murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy has “united the nation in solidarity and revulsion”, the Irish premier Micheal Martin has said. Taoiseach Mr Martin said on Friday: “It’s very poignant and a very sad moment in our nation’s affairs when a young talented musician had her life violently taken a few days ago, and our hearts and our minds go out to the Murphy family, to her community, to her family and friends, and to particularly the young pupils who no doubt would have been looking forward to Ashling’s presence in the classroom, teaching music or sport as well as the broader curriculum. “I’ve always been of the view that a national schoolteacher, from the beginning of the State, has been the bedrock upon which our society was built. “And, in many ways, Ashling Murphy represented and personified the very best of that tradition of national teaching. “I think it has united the nation in solidarity and revulsion at what has happened.”