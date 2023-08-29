Nadine Dorries formally quits as MP

Nadine Dorries has formally quit as an MP after the Treasury confirmed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern, the archaic mechanism for quitting the Commons. It comes after the former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation over the weekend, with a by-election now set to be scheduled in the Mid Bedfordshire constituency. Labour and the Liberal Democrats are already campaigning for the seat, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing the prospect of another difficult electoral test for the Conservatives in a nominally safe constituency.