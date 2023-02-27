Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher aka Dr Karl Kennedy gets ready to rock The Black Box in Belfast on Monday night.

Alan Flecther will play hits from his new album ‘The Point’, he will play The Black Box in Belfast on Monday 27 February.

Show starts about 8pm. Better known as Dr Karl Kennedy, has been busy on the road with Neighbours - The Celebration Tour.

The hit Australian TV show will return to screens, but there has been no date set for filming to start yet.

While Alan is in Northern Ireland, he hopes to visit Carrickfergus Castle. He has already been to Donaghadee and had a pint of larger in The Crown Bar. For more information visit https://alanfletcher.net/