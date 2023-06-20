New Ability Café at Belfast Castle creates ten jobs for disabled people

The Ability Café was opened by Usel (Ulster Supported Employment Limited), they are a leading provider of disability employment support for adults with a health condition or a disability. The café is located in the historic Belfast Castle and offers breakfast, lunch, snacks and hot drinks. Social enterprise Usel provides adults with disabilities with accredited health and safety training, food preparation, kitchen hygiene and customer service skills. Providing these adults with the skills and confidence they need to progress in the hospitality sector. For more information visit: https://www.usel.co.uk/