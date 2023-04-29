Newtownards CrossFit champ, Lucy McGonigle says her “ultimate goal would be to win the CrossFit games as an individual.”

Commenting on winning the CrossFit games in 2022 under 15 category, Lucy said: “That was an incredible experience, I think, whenever you watch the CrossFit games it is like the Olympics of CrossFit, so like to get there and to win it, was something unimaginable. It was basically an out of body experience, to go there and actually win it.” The CrossFit Games is an annual athletic competition that combines gym exercises, weightlifting, and gymnastics movements across a series of events. The Regent House student is now studying for her GCSEs and working on balancing her studies and her CrossFit training. Lucy said: “It has been difficult, but I am trying to just take it as it comes.” Lucy added: “My ultimate goal would be to win the CrossFit games as an individual.”