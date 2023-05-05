Newtownards road prepares for the coronation

Preparations are under way in East Belfast ahead of the King's coronation on Saturday 6 May. John Keenan, owner of The Union Jack Shop on the Newtownards road has been 'busy' and his coronation flags, chocolate and bunting are among his most popular items with customers. James Lawlor from East Belfast, said: "I'm looking forward to it, and like many others I am down getting some last minute decorations." Maudie McCord from the Newtownards road said: "I'm looking forward to it. I will have a wee hat on." Maurice Kitchen from East Belfast said: "Long live the King."