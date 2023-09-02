NHS raises awareness of heart attack symptoms with new campaign

Nearly half (45%) of adults saying they were not confident they could recognise the signs, rising to over half (51%) in those aged over 55 – who are more at risk. Furthermore, over a third (36%) claimed they would not call 999 if they or a loved one were experiencing chest pain – the most common symptom of a heart attack. The findings come as part of NHS England’s ongoing Help Us, Help You campaign to raise awareness of heart attack symptoms and help save more lives, with TV GP Dr Chris George joining the health service’s call for anyone experiencing symptoms to call 999 immediately. People’s chances of surviving a heart attack are far higher if they seek care earlier – overall around 7 in 10 people survive a heart attack, which increases to more than 9 in 10 for those who reach hospital early to receive treatment. In a new film released today, Dr Chris took to the streets to investigate the general public’s knowledge of heart attacks and met with two survivors – Asif and Gemma – for a ‘heart to heart’ to hear about the symptoms they experienced.