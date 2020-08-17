NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in Northern Ireland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandoned plans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers, parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-level candidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they are higher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as a result.