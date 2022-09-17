NI celebrities hail ‘inspiring’ theatre show coming to Belfast's Waterfront

A range of stars from stage and screen have put together a video urging people to buy tickets for new show, Circus, which hits the Waterfront on November 12. They include Coronation Street stars Maureen Lipman, Kate Ford and Chris Gascoyne as well as Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, who played Granda Joe, and the show's writer Lisa McGee. Others taking include Bohemian Rhapsbody and Marcella star Aaron McCusker from Portadown and comedians Tim McGarry and Paddy Raff.