NI parents considering not sending children to school over uniform costs

The preloved school uniform hub in west Belfast has helped hundreds of children by providing them with a school uniform. Paul Doherty who runs the uniform hub said: “We are trying to help parents as best as possible, we had a family in here this morning contemplating not sending their children to school at the end of this week because they were so embarrassed to send them in, in tight fitting old school uniforms.” Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road have new and preloved items of school uniforms and have been able to help kit out hundreds of children. Foodstock can be found at 150 Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BY