NI Secretary faces backlash from Sinn Fein and DUP over a letter to civil servants on revenue-raising

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill has accused Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris of "sabre-rattling" over his decision to ask civil servants to look at options for raising public revenue. Heaton-Harris sent a letter to Stormont permanent secretaries asking for information on revenue-raising measures like domestic water charges, drug prescription charges, and tuition fees. He believes these measures will enhance the financial stability of Northern Ireland. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has also raised concerns about the move, suggesting that it won't succeed in pressuring his party to return to Stormont.