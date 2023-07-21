NI Secretary: New revenue-raising measures would help ‘balance the books’

New revenue-raising measures would help to improve public services and “balance the books” in Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris has said. The Secretary of State said if people wanted to see a “thriving Northern Ireland”, then there were things, such as the water system, which required significant investment. Mr Heaton-Harris has received the first batch of replies from senior civil servants at Stormont after he instructed them last month to provide him with information on revenue-raising measures such as the introduction of domestic water charges, drug prescription charges or raising tuition fees. He said this was part of work to explore ways to improve the sustainability of public finances in Northern Ireland where Stormont departments are currently facing significant budget pressures.