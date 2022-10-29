NI Secretary says Assembly election will take place but does not set date
Rebecca Black
The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a snap Assembly election but has not set a date. It had been widely anticipated that Mr Heaton-Harris would announce the date for an election on Friday, after a deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont passed at midnight. Instead he said he would give more information next week and would meet with the Stormont parties. He said he was faced with “limited options”.