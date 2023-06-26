Nicola Bulley died from drowning, inquest told

Missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley died from drowning and was alive when she entered the water, the inquest into her death heard. Home Office pathologist Alison Armour, who carried out the post-mortem examination on Ms Bulley, said the evidence of water in her lungs and stomach led her to conclude that the cause of death was drowning and there was no “third party” involved. Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27. Her phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water. Her body was found in the River Wyre, around a mile from the bench, on February 19. At the two-day inquest hearing at the County Hall in Preston, Ms Armour said the presence of water in the lungs showed swallowing the liquid was an “active process” and therefore suggested Ms Bulley was alive at the time she went into the river.