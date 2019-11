Nicola Sturgeon launches SNP election campaign BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/nicola-sturgeon-launches-snp-election-campaign-38674198.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38674202.ece/b91a1/AUTOCROP/h342/3483475-1573228354097665_10.jpg

Email

Nicola Sturgeon has set out her conditions for supporting a minority Labour government in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster. Speaking at the SNP's General Election campaign launch in Edinburgh on Friday, she said alongside the right to hold a second independence referendum, further powers for Holyrood and increased investment must also be on the table if any deal is to be reached.