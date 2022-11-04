No Stormont Assembly election to take place in December – Heaton-Harris
Eleanor Cunningham
A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced. Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week. Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out. He said he had listened to concerns about the impact and the cost of an election at this time.