Noah Donohoe documentary maker raises almost £40k within 24 hours

A crowdfunding campaign for a documentary examining the circumstances of the death of Noah Donohoe has raised almost £40,000 within 24 hours.

A trailer for the film has already been made after award-winning journalist Donal McIntyre assembled a team of world-class investigators to look at the case at the request of Noah's family.

The online fundraiser, which seeks to raise a total of £150,000, outlines “the need for an independent Investigation” into the schoolboy’s disappearance in June 2020.

“The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all,” it states.

"It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

"Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death.

"Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

“This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function.

"It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.”

Last week, a court was told that further work is needed before a date can be set for an inquest into the death. A lawyer said that the family of the deceased wanted all issues around the disclosure of police material in the case settled before the hearing takes place.

It was originally scheduled to take place last year but was delayed after a ruling from Coroner Joe McCrisken that it should proceed with a jury following an application from Noah’s mother Fiona.

Noah on his bike before he disappeared in June 2020

Mr McIntyre, who has 30 years of experience in news, documentary and investigations, said the Donohoe family reached out to him within months of Noah’s body being discovered in a storm drain.

"We have worked for over two years with renowned and celebrated former murder detectives, eminent psychologists, medical examiners, and digital forensic and CCTV experts in cold cases, unsolved murders and long-haul investigations,” he said.

"We have engaged leading and eminent investigators including a renowned medical examiner, one of the world’s leading criminologists and profilers, Professor David Wilson, Cyber and Forensic specialist, Andy Crocker, formerly of the UK’s Serious Crime Unit, former DI Clive Driscoll, who solved the Stephen Lawrence case, as well as our own journalistic team of awarding winning researchers and investigators.

"Now, as recent, crucial developments shed new light on the case, we ask for your help to continue our investigation and complete a documentary film that will bring the truth of this case to as wide an audience as possible.”

The Dublin-based TV journalist praised the many people who have given up their time for free over the last two years, but said the issue is “serious business”.

"We need to place ‘feet’ on the ground for weeks at a time, to commission expert reports, and hire expert witnesses to examine critical findings,” he added.

Fiona Donohoe with her late son Noah

"It is an expensive process, and we cannot do it without your help.

"Our promise is that we will spend every penny on the investigation, and any funds surplus to our needs will be donated to children’s charities in Northern Ireland including ‘The Noah Donohoe Foundation’.”

The call for crowd-funding was suggested by Fiona “who was keen for us to continue our work and to seek your support to complete our documentary investigation”.

“We are committed heart and soul to discovering the truth about Noah’s tragic death, lifting every stone, and going the extra mile for Noah and his family,” Mr McIntrye continued.

"We do not know yet what happened to Noah, but we know much more than we did.

"We may never uncover the complete story, but we all agree that this beautiful spirit and unbelievably talented young boy deserves a proper and transparent investigation.

"We hope that with your support we can deliver exactly that to an Irish, UK and international audience in due course. We thank you in advance for your support.”

Supporters have already contributed over £37,000 to fund the project.