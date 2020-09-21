Northern Ireland announces extra restrictions on social gatherings
Northern Ireland Executive
Extra restrictions on social gatherings are to be imposed across Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster has said. There will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certain other exemptions. No more than six people from two households can meet in private gardens. The DUP leader said: “It is in an environment where we feel safe and relaxed that we drop our guard.