Northern Ireland election results: Sinn Fein tops first preference votes as counts to continue on Saturday - as it happened

Sinn Fein on course to become Stormont's largest party in historic election result after receiving over 250k first preference votes as Alliance and TUV also see vote share increaseUUP leader Doug Beattie, SDLP's Nichola Mallon and Green Party Clare Bailey under pressure in their constituenciesFour constituencies completed as counting goes into a second day in all venues

Northern Ireland will have to wait another day for the final results of the Assembly election after Sinn Fein topped the poll with a 29% first preference vote share and is on course to become the largest party at Stormont.

Four constituencies have concluded their counts. They are: Newry and Armagh, East Antrim, South Antrim and Lagan Valley. The other counts will continue from 9am on Saturday.

Constituency Links

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O'Neill arrived amid a media scrum at the Belfast count centre earlier. Ms O'Neill topped the poll in Mid-Ulster.

The DUP received 21.3% share of the first preference vote - a drop of 7% since the last Assembly election in 2017.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was elected in Lagan Valley, alongside former First Minister Paul Givan, while Alliance leader Naomi Long topped the poll in East Belfast on what was a good day for her party.

Alliance increased its share of first preference votes by over 4% to 13.5% to become the third largest party. The TUV sees the biggest swing since 2017, at +5%, after attracting 7.7% of first preference votes.

Among those who are left to sweat are Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Green Party NI's Clare Bailey, who are under pressure to retain their seats.

Among the most high profile eliminations so far are the DUP's Peter Weir in Strangford, UUP stalwart Roy Beggs in East Antrim and the SDLP's Dolores Kelly in Upper Bann and Pat Catney in Lagan Valley.

How the day unfolded: