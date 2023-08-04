Northern Ireland Secretary considering revenue raising measures

Measures to raise more public revenue in Northern Ireland are being considered, the Secretary of State has said. Decisions have effectively been left to Chris Heaton-Harris in the region in the absence of the Stormont Executive amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements. Speaking to media in Belfast on Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris said action needs to be taken to bring Northern Ireland’s finances under control, and he will consider information prepared around potential revenue raising measures.