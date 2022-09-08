Northern Ireland's Blu Hydrangea premieres Meta drag fashion with first ever mixed reality drag show
PA Assignments
Meta has premiered the first ever mixed reality drag show, showcasing how the technologies behind the metaverse are unleashing new possibilities for design, creativity, and self-expression. At an immersive runway event, held in London last night, three iconic drag acts - Blu Hydrangea (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World), Tia Kofi (Pop artist and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2) and Adam All (one of the world’s most well known Drag Kings) - revealed three metaverse-inspired drag looks that were designed using a combination of virtual and augmented technologies. The event was the culmination of Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse campaign.