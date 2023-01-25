Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched

Edel McInerney from Lisburn and her son, Fionn welcome the launch of the first children's ambulance in Northern Ireland. The bespoke ambulance, kitted out with a play station and sensory features as well as life saving equipment will help children on often anxious journeys to Dublin for heart surgery. It was launched at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast by the Children's Heartbeat Trust, a charity that has been working since 1984 to provide practical, emotional and financial support to children and young people living with heart disease and their families. Joanne McCallister, Chief Executive Officer welcomed the launch.