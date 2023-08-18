Nurse Lucy Letby convicted of murdering seven babies at hospital neonatal unit

Lucy Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit. Prosecutors said Letby, 33, was a “calculated opportunist” who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts. In 2015 and 2016, there was a significant rise in the numbers of babies who suffered serious and unexpected collapses in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.