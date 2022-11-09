Nurses vote to strike over pay

Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay. The Royal College of Nursing said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements. Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action. All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds. This is the first statutory ballot on industrial action across the UK in the 106-year history of the RCN.