'Only in Dublin' – Bizarre clip of men removing couch from flat with brooms goes viral

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows a very unusual method of removing a couch from a home in Dublin. A video of three people removing a couch from a home in Dublin using brooms has gained nearly 600k views on TikTok. The clip titled "Only in Dublin", shows the three men using a very unusual method of removing a couch through a home window. As the couch is passed out through the window, two men can be seen in a tense but hilarious balancing act; using broomsticks to prevent the piece of furniture from falling.